Sunderland dealt double injury blow with Aiden McGeady and Jordan Willis set to miss Sheffield United tie
Sunderland are set to be without a pair of key players when they travel to Sheffield United in the Carabao Cup.
Aiden McGeady and Jordan Willis are set to miss the trip to Bramalll Lane, with assistant manager James Fowler confirming the duo are doubts after the draw at Bolton Wanderers.
Alim Ozturk, too, is nursing a knock after being rested for the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium - with Fowler suggesting he will be monitored ahead of the midweek clash.
Indeed, the Black Cats’ number two has confirmed that there are likely to be changes to the side while a number of youngsters could also be in-line for an opportunity.
“I think we’ll probably look at a couple of changes and obviously there are boys from the weekend who are struggling,” admitted Fowler.
“Alim has still got a bit of a knock and will be monitored tomorrow.
“The squad isn’t massive at the moment anyway, so I think the boys who aren’t involved will be on the bench and some of the 23s might make the squad as well.
“I think Aiden will miss out. I think he’s a definite.
“Jordan Willis is another who we’re just keeping an eye on.”
And while those injuries could stretch Sunderland’s squad even further, they will also present Jack Ross with a chance to bed-in his two latest additions.
“That means Lynch and De Bock have got an opportunity to be part of the squad,” added Ross’ assistant.
“We’ve been keen to get them involved, so Wednesday night will provide that for them.”