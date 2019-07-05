Sunderland confirm new deals for NINE academy starlets with first team potential
Sunderland under-23’s manager Elliot Dickman has been handed a boost with nine of his current squad signing contract extensions on at the Stadium of Light.
Jack Diamond, Lee Connelly and Jake Hackett have signed two-year deals, while Brandon Taylor, Jack Bainbridge, Jordan Hunter, Owen Gamble, Jack Connolly and Anthony Patterson have penned one-year contracts.
The news follows the signings of youngsters Ruben Summat, Michael Collins and Ahmed Abdelkader with Dickman keen to see his players break into Sunderland’s first team.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Speaking about the new contracts to safc.com, Dickman said: “To see a lot of our players from last season sign new contracts is great.”
“To bring back Lee Connelly, Jack Connolly, Jack Bainbridge, Brandon Taylor, Jack Diamond, Jordan Hunter, Owen Gamble, Jake Hackett and Anthony Patterson is brilliant, and they will play an integral part for us going forward and even potentially for the first team.”