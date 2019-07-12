Sunderland confirm Donald Love departure
Sunderland have announced the departure of right-back Donald Love this evening.
By James Copley
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 18:38
Reports circulated yesterday suggesting that the former Manchester United man was set to be released after three poor seasons on Wearside.
Love suffered back-to-back relegations, first from the Premier League and then from the Championship.
In a statement the club said: “Sunderland AFC can confirm that Donald Love has left the club.
“Everyone at SAFC would like to wish Donald the very best for the future.”