Sunderland are one of several Championship clubs interested in signing Everton’s Ellis Simms this summer - while Middlesbrough are the latest club to be linked with the striker.

Simms impressed during a loan spell at Sunderland last season, scoring seven times in 17 Championship appearances, before he was unexpectedly recalled by his parent club in January.

The striker made just two starts for Everton in the second half of the campaign, while he has just a year left on his contract at Goodison Park.

Sunderland have been tracking Simms’ situation since his return to Merseyside, yet the Liverpool Echo report ‘senior figures at the Stadium of Light have concerns that their club could end up being priced out of a move for the 22-year-old.’

Championship clubs Ipswich and Stoke have also been credited with interest in Simms this summer, while TeamTalk have claimed Middlesbrough have joined the race to sign him.

Sunderland do have a good relationship with Everton after signing Nathan Broadhead, Simms and Joe Anderson over the last two seasons.

While Simms’ future is uncertain at Goodison Park, Everton may opt to offer the striker a new contract which would allow them to sell him for a bigger fee.