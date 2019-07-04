Sunderland coach introduces the three new signings for his U23 side
Sunderland have added three new signings to their U23 ranks.
The trio all had a trial at the club last season.
Goalkeeper Ahmed Abdelkader also had a trial at Leicester City and joins after leaving his previous club in Cyprus.
Midfielder Ruben Sammut is a former Chelsea youngster while Michael Collins joins from Everton.
Speaking about the signings to safc.com, U23 boss Elliot Dickman said: “We are delighted to welcome some new additions to our development side this summer.
“We had Ahmed on trial last season from France and he really impressed us so he will provide some stern competition to Anthony [Patterson] and push each other to develop better.
“Michael is a left footed centre-back and he played with us last season for the under-23 and under-18 teams,” he added.
“We have brought him in from Everton and are hoping he can continue to grow as a player next season.
“Ruben was here last season on trial and played a couple of games. We were really impressed with him and we are delighted to see that he has chosen to come to Sunderland.
“We have brought him in from Chelsea. He is a lovely lad and like the rest of our group, he is very thorough and professional.”
Sunderland needed to strengthen their ranks after a number of young players left.
Luke Molyneux has joined Hartlepool United, while Max Johnstone, Connor Shields and Alex Storey also departed.
Shields has since signed for National League side Aldershot.