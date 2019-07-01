Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori hints at future plans after election defeat

Sunderland co-owner Juan Sartori has revealed his future plans after election defeat

Sartori, who owns a 20% share in the Black Cats, was beaten in the polls by favourite Luis Lacalle Pou who will now become the National Party’s candidate for the presidential elections in October.

Pou attracted 55% of the internal vote, with Sartori placed second having attracted 20% of votes - less than initially expected.

Polls prior to the primary elections - which take place to determine which candidate will represent each party in the full presidential elections - suggested that Sartori may have attracted as much as 32% of the vote.

But after a fevered day of campaigning, which also saw the Sunderland co-owner vote in his homeland for the first time, he came up just short.

And the Uruguayan was not asked to become Pou’s vice presidential candidate, as is often traditional for the second placed member following the primary election.

But Sartori is refusing to give in, and hinted that he will likely continue his political career moving forward.

And he insists he remains ‘happy’ with his efforts - despite the decision of his party members.

“Today is a day we made history,” he said, in a statement on his Twitter account.

“Today a new political force for change has been born that Uruguayans want.

“Thank you very much for the support we have received today from thousands of Uruguayans across the country.

“It was more than 200 days of campaigning. A monumental effort that fills us with joy and gives us the peace of mind of having done everything possible to reach every corner of Uruguay with a message of optimism and hope.

“Because this isn't the end of this effort. This is just getting started.

“Another stage of the same, longer-term struggle begins, but now focuses more than ever on giving Uruguayans reason to continue believing.

“We're happy with everything we've accomplished.

“I want to congratulate the winner.