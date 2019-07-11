Sunderland closing in on defender deal after Donald Love departure
Sunderland are set to sign a new defender on Friday following the departure of Donald Love.
Jack Ross has revealed the club is set to add a defensive recruit tomorrow ahead of the trip to Portugal next week.
It comes as Love’s Sunderland spell is set to end after an agreement was reached to end his three year stay a season early.
That will free up sufficient room to add another defender.
Ross, speaking after his side’s 2-0 friendly win over South Shields, said: “I am hopeful over the course of tomorrow we may add one in a defensive area.
“That will help us and strengthen us and bring in qualities that I have mentioned we were looking to identify.
“We have been patient and careful in our recruitment. Even the two we played tonight showed why they were signed.
“With Donald leaving it has allowed us to move forward on one as well.”