Sunderland close in on Walsall midfielder George Dobson
Sunderland are hoping to make George Dobson their fifth summer signing.
The Black Cats sealed a season-long loan for Reading striker Marc McNulty on Wednesday, and hope to make energetic Walsall midfielder Dobson their next addition.
Sunderland are believed to have agreed a fee with the Saddlers and are hopeful of agreeing personal terms in the coming days.
Dobson has been the subject of interest from Sunderland for much of the summer, and as such has had little part in Walsall’s pre-season campaign.
He did not take part in their tour of Poland, with Coventry City target Morgan Ferrier also staying in the UK to train with the club’s youngsters.
While Ferrier returned to action in a 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Wednesday night, Dobson was not part of the squad.
Sunderland hope to seal a deal for a player they believe has significant room for improvement, while also bringing League One experience.
Jack Ross has of late been working on a ‘one in, one out’ policy when it comes to new signings, but McNulty’s arrival signalled a slight relaxtion of that policy.
Speaking on Saturday night, he said: “I am working on one or two things with Tony [Coton] at the moment, subject to me being able to juggle a few things around.
“I’ve been honest and frank about the situation, and it is my job as the manager to get the best out of what I have got.
“At the moment I am really pleased with the players.”
Dobson would be the first arrival this summer to command a fee.