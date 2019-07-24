Sunderland close in on FOURTH summer signing as Lincoln City bag ex-West Brom youngster - League One round-up
Sunderland are closing in on a deal for Marc McNulty - the Reading striker has held talks over a move to the Stadium of Light, with Jack Ross having beaten Championship Charlton to a deal.
Elsewhere in League One, Lincoln City have signed ex-West Brom midfielder Alex Bradley - with manager Danny Cowley set to send his newest recruit out on loan.
"It wasn't a position we were particularly looking to add to, but he's come in and really affected us," Imps boss Danny Cowley said. “He’s been with us since the beginning of pre-season and he’s very young in his professional career
“We’re going to create a pathway for him and he will go out on loan and plays more games in and around this level because that’s what he needs to do.
“Rather than just being in and around our first team, we want him to develop because he’s a project.
“It’s not just about him training with us, he needs to have a pathway and a games programme,” concluded Cowley.
Elsewhere, Ipswich Town’s Tristan Nydam has suffered a serious ankle injury - the 19-year-old has been ruled out for up to six months and will require surgery after picking up the damage against Notts County.
Meanwhile, Charlton have confirmed the signing of Deji Oshilaja on a two-year deal from AFC Wimbledon.
The defender was a key player for The Dons last season, playing his part in their survival in League One, which looked highly unlikely at one stage.