Sunderland chief 'doesn't rate' transfer target, Portsmouth to make fresh defender approach, Blackpool want ex-Manchester United ace plus Doncaster manager latest - League One rumours
Just 41 days of the transfer window remain and sections of the Sunderland support have voiced concerns over the lack of transfer activity.
With Mark Campbell still yet to put the finishing touches to his takeover, the Black Cats are likely to face a hectic end to the summer window.
The likes of John Marquis and Freddie Ladapo are heavily linked, however one man that is unlikely to join the Wearside club this summer is Durham-born Marcus Maddison.
Maddison has been a somewhat tease on social media when it comes to Sunderland, however Posh chairman Darren MacAnthony has shut down talk over a potential transfer.
When asked if he had any enquiries for the 25-year-old, he said: Sunderland fans need to forget it. Current director of football RH doesn’t rate Marcus at all trust me on that”.
It seems that “RH” would refer to Richard Hill, the Black Cats’ director of football operations.
Elsewhere in League One on the transfer front:
Portsmouth remain keen on Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt but could soon be priced out of a deal due to a potential fee and wage demands. (The Sun)
Doncaster Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin says the club has received from a ‘high calibre of names.’ for the vacant managerial role. (Doncaster Free Press)
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Blackpool are set to offer Luton Town target Marc Bola a new contract. If turned down, the full-back will likely to sold to the Hatters. (The Sun)
The Seasiders have joined Swindon Town in the race to sign Bradford striker Eoin Doyle. He scored in a 3-2 defeat for the Bantams at Bloomfield Road last September. (The Sun)
Free agent Nicky Ajose is considering up offers Blackpool, Exeter City and Lincoln City following his release from Charlton Athletic. (Daily Mail)
AFC Wimbledon face a battle to keep hold of striker Joe Piggot with Reading weighing up a £250,000 bid for the 18-goal man. (Daily Mail)
Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City both want to sign free agent James Vaughan following his release by Wigan Athletic. (The Sun)
Oxford United want to bring former Rangers defender Danny Wilson back to England having joined MLS side Colorado Rapids in January 2018. (Daily Record)
Shrewsbury Town striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway is in advanced talks to join Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar. (Football Insider)