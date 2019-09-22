Sunderland chief claims Newcastle United win was a 'travesty' after late comeback seals derby triumph
Paul Bryson believes Sunderland under-18’s derby defeat to Newcastle United was a ‘bit of a travesty’ - after the Black Cats were on the end of a late comeback.
Josh Baggs’ second half header looked to have handed the Wearsiders a well-earned victory after a dominant performance which put to bed their 10-0 defeat at Everton during the previous week.
But two goals in two minutes from Josh Harrison and Joe White handed the Magpies a victory - and left Bryson deflated.
“A lot of questions have been asked about the lads after last week’s big, big disappointment,” he admitted.
“But I’m really pleased with the way they responded today.
“If I’m being perfectly honest, I would have been disappointed to draw the game.
“To lose the game...it’s a bit of a travesty really.
“For the lads that is, not me, because of how hard they’ve worked this week.
“You have to see it out and unfortunately, on this occasion, we couldn’t do that.”
The Black Cats were without seven key players for the visit of their local rivals - but Bryson was keen to avoid using that as an excuse.
“I’ve got an injury list the length of my arm - not that it’s an excuse - and there’s seven players missing today who would probably feature in some way.
“A large percentage of them would be in the starting eleven.”
Newcastle chief Neil Winskill admitted his side were somewhat fortunate to win the game - and expressed his disappointment at the way his side performed at the Academy of Light.
“I suppose if you’re going to win a game, winning it in the later stages like that is nice,” he said.
“I couldn’t see it happening, if I’m honest, halfway through the second half.
“Fair play to Sunderland after the result they had last week. They showed real togetherness and were up and at us - which we expected.
“We’re disappointed with how we’ve played overall, but in these type of games it’s always nice to win.”