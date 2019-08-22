Sunderland boss reveals injury latest and when Marc McNulty will return
Marc McNulty will miss the visit of AFC Wimbledon with a hamstring injury - with the striker targeting the away trip to Peterborough United to make his return.
The striker picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 win over Portsmouth and missed the victory over Rochdale as a result.
Jack Ross has confirmed McNulty will again be missing this weekend but he is hopeful to be able to call on the striker for the trip to Peterborough the following Saturday.
Ross said: “He was always likely to be a couple of weeks, Peterborough is a possibly, that game was penciled in.
“With the greatest respect, the Carabao Cup game plays second fiddle to the Peterborough game if he is edging towards full fitness that week it will be the Peterborough game that is most important."
Ross added: "Duncan Watmore and Ethan Robson are still absent. Other than that, as we were. Jack Baldwin is back after illness."