Sunderland boss provides Aiden McGeady, Charlie Wyke, Chris Maguire and Duncan Watmore fitness update
Aiden McGeady is poised to make his first Sunderland appearance of the summer in the behind-closed-doors friendly against Hartlepool United on Monday.
The winger was not involved in the side beaten 1-0 by Heerenveen at the Stadium of Light, one of several forward players not involved.
Monday’s game against Pools is the final chance for the squad to gain some valuable minutes ahead of the League One opener against Oxford United on Saturday.
Jack Ross hopes Chris Maguire will also be involved but Duncan Watmore, who missed the Heerenveen friendly with a tight thigh is doubtful.
Charlie Wyke has an ankle injury which Ross says will keep him out of the Pools game.
Ross said: “Chris hopefully will play Monday. Aiden, we are hoping to start building up his pre-season by playing that game.
“Duncan, I’m not sure. Charlie, no.
“We have got ones who are a little bit behind but we will see how they are over the course of the week.
“With Charlie it is his ankle, it has troubled him in pre-season but he has done a lot in pre-season. We need to get to the bottom of it. Not sure how long yet, I don’t think a significant period of time.
“Duncan had a tight thigh. I hoped he would be able to play, he has been in good form. It just tightened up a little bit and didn’t want to take chances.
“Doubtful he will play Monday but hopefully he might train as the week goes on.”