Sunderland boss Jack Ross reveals why he signed Conor McLaughlin
Sunderland manager Jack Ross says the club had made signing Conor McLaughlin a ‘high priority’ after completing a deal for the defender.
McLaughlin put pen to paper on a two-year deal after leaving Millwall at the end of the season.
And Ross says the Northern Ireland international’s experience was what attracted him to signing the full-back.
McLaughlin has made 232 appearances in English football, 132 of thosein League One, and has won 34 caps for his country.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
Ross said: “I am delighted to be able to bring Conor to the club.
“He brings quality and experience to a position that was of high priority for us to have options in. I look forward to working with him over the course of the season.”
McLaughlin has been brought in to play at right-back with Luke O’Nien having played most of the season there.