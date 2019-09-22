Sunderland slipped up away at Bolton Wanderers.

Hume wasn’t the only Sunderland player to struggle in a poor first half showing against basement side Bolton Wanderers, who took the lead five minutes into the second half through Jack Hobbs.

An Aiden McGeady penalty rescued a late point.

On the decision to replace Hume, Ross said: “It's not an easy decision for a manager particularly when he's a young player and he's already had that this season.

“The perspective can be that you're hanging someone out to dry but far from it, it's done on a more sensible manner that's he's been booked and he's playing against a wide player who's getting at him at every opportunity.

“It then affects your decision-making in terms of making tackles and that was probably evident so we had to make a sensible decision in that way.

“Conor earlier in the season struggled on his wrong side and I thought he looked far more comfortable on his right side and Luke (O'Nien) is a fairly two-footed player.

“It's not an ideal scenario to be forced into but I think it was the right decision at the right time.”

Ross made four changes, Marc McNulty missing out with a hamstring problem, while Alim Ozturk, who felt his hamstring against Rotherham, was benched along with Conor McLaughlin and Dylan McGeouch.

Ross added: “We had to make some changes and Marc was completely ruled out with a hamstring injury, which is why he came off in midweek as well.

“There are reasons why we do things, just because we don't publicise them beforehand.”

McGeady missed a penalty in the draw with Rotherham but stepped up to snatch a point for Sunderland at the death.

“We'd spoken during the week about who would have responsibility – I'd spoken to Lynden, Aiden.

“He wanted to take the next one.

“If he'd missed the next one that becomes a different conversation but I think he deserved to take the next one because of his record in general, his character and temperament.