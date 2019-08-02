Sunderland boss gives update on Jon McLaughlin contract talks
Jack Ross believes Jon McLaughlin wants to extend his Sunderland contract, but does not expect an imminent resolution.
The Scot has one year left on his current deal, and the Black Cats are eager to secure his future after an outstanding campaign last time out.
Chairman Stewart Donald said last Saturday that the 31-year-old would not be sold despite interest from elsewhere.
“There’s a part of the club that is outwith my club and it becomes my opinion or my wish as a starting point, if you like,” Ross said.
“I would like to keep Jon at the club for as long I as can.
“It then gets taken out of my hands to a degree. It’s my wish that he’s made an offer that makes him commit for longer, because I think he’s worthy of that.
“That’s in the hands of other people at the moment.
Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter
“I think Jon’s desire would be to commit himself to the club for longer, and it’s certainly mine, so that’s a good starting point.
“I don’t think there’s anything imminent,” he added.
“I think Jon is fairly relaxed about it because ultimately he has another year left, and he’s performing well and playing well.
“For him, there’s an obvious benefit potentially at the end of the season as well.
“But we don’t want that, because it’s a difficult position to get right and we got it right last year.
“We don’t want to find ourselves in six months or a year’s time trying to fill that void again.”