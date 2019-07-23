Sunderland beat Charlton to striker deal as Black Cats look to add extra firepower

Jack Ross said last Saturday he was working on 'one or two things'

It’s understood that the Black Cats are in the market for reinforcements this week, though no deal has been completed yet.

“It seems like everyone we want, we get, but I can assure you that is not the case,” Bowyer told London News Online.

“There was a striker we wanted but he’s just gone to Sunderland. So, we’re competing with League One clubs. That’s the reality of it. We don’t always get the people we’re trying to pursue but we’ll keep working hard and going through our list.

“We’ll move on. We’ve got a lot of people that we like. There’s a lot of good players out there. It’s trying to pick the right ones and hope that they choose us over the other clubs that are obviously chasing them as well.”

Jack Ross admitted on Saturday night that he was keen on making a new addition or two, though he has been operating on a ‘one in, one out policy’.

The latest developments are not thought to be linked to an imminent outgoing and so suggest a slight relaxtion of that policy.

Ross has also been keen on adding to his midfield, with George Dobson one target, and Sunderland are also working on strengthening that area.

The Black Cats boss admitted on Saturday night that loan additions could be an option.

“I am working on one or two things with Tony [Coton] at the moment, subject to me being able to juggle a few things around,” Ross said.

“I’ve been honest and frank about the situation, and it is my job as the manager to get the best out of what I have got.

“At the moment I am really pleased with the players and what they did tonight.

“Loans would be an option and that is something we are exploring, but it will depend how that fits with the squad and what contribution they can make,” he said.