Sunderland appoint new Nordic scout

Sunderland have appointed a new Nordic scout, according to reports.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 7:59 am
The Academy of Light

Lansi-Savo report ex-Aston Villa scout Janne Wilkman has been appointed as part of an ongoing expansion of the network.

Wilkman left as manager of Mikkelin Palloilijat to take the role, chairman Olli Heinikainen thanked him.

Heinikainen said: “This was known to happen sooner or later. Janne played a crucial role in the club’s first milestone, so there is no way we in the club can stop him from moving forward in his career.”