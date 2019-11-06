Sunderland appoint new Nordic scout

The Academy of Light

Lansi-Savo report ex-Aston Villa scout Janne Wilkman has been appointed as part of an ongoing expansion of the network.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Heinikainen said: “This was known to happen sooner or later. Janne played a crucial role in the club’s first milestone, so there is no way we in the club can stop him from moving forward in his career.”