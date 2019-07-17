Sunderland and Reading linked with move for Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan
Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan.
The Black Cats – currently operating a one in, one out transfer policy - were also linked with the centre-back last season.
Heneghan is a firm target for Championship side Reading and Sky Sports report both clubs have made initial enquiries about his availability this summer.
The 25-year-old defender, who spent last season on loan at Blackpool, is surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane.
Sunderland have a wealth of central defenders following the arrival of Jordan Willis on a free from Coventry City - with Jack Baldwin, Tom Flanagan, Glenn Loovens and Alim Ozturk already on the books.
The Black Cats are currently in Portugal on a pre-season tour with two games to come this week.
Sunderland kick-off the new season at home to Oxford United on August 3 at the Stadium of Light.