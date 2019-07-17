Sunderland and Reading linked with move for Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan

Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan.

By Richard Mennear
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 16:52
Billy Clarke of Bradford City competes for the ball with Ben Heneghan of Blackpool.

The Black Cats – currently operating a one in, one out transfer policy - were also linked with the centre-back last season.

Heneghan is a firm target for Championship side Reading and Sky Sports report both clubs have made initial enquiries about his availability this summer.

The 25-year-old defender, who spent last season on loan at Blackpool, is surplus to requirements at Bramall Lane.

Sunderland have a wealth of central defenders following the arrival of Jordan Willis on a free from Coventry City - with Jack Baldwin, Tom Flanagan, Glenn Loovens and Alim Ozturk already on the books.

The Black Cats are currently in Portugal on a pre-season tour with two games to come this week.

Sunderland kick-off the new season at home to Oxford United on August 3 at the Stadium of Light.