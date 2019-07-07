Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

Aiden McGeady is wanted by clubs in the MLS, report the Sun, while the same newspaper claims the Black Cats will offer in-demand Jon McLaughlin a new and improved three-year deal.

The Sun report word has gone out that the winger would be open to playing in America at some stage.

However it is our understanding last year's player of the year McGeady is keen to remain on Wearside in the short term at least.

Meanwhile, Peterborough United have explained why Marcus Maddison has not travelled to Spain for a pre-season training camp.

The winger, who has a £2.5million release clause, has long been linked with a move to Sunderland despite Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony previously playing it down.

MacAnthony said: “Marcus had a long-standing appointment for a minor procedure that the club were aware of and happy that it took place. He had to have it done and it meant he couldn’t come away with us.”

He added: “We are relaxed about his situation. Everyone knows he has a release clause and Hull did test the water with his agent, but he will not be going anywhere if that release clause hasn’t been met.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He has not been speaking to other clubs so everyone can stop getting excited.”

Elsewhere in League One, Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is pleased his squad are doing their pre-season training camp in Dublin and not in the sweltering heat of Spain or Portugal (The News).

Sunderland travel to Portugal the week after next for two friendly games, with temperatures well above 30C.

Jackett told the News: “Quite a few sides in La Manga will be thinking ‘wow’. If it gets too hot sometimes it’s hard to train.”

Meanwhile, a former summer transfer target of Sunderland’s - Lawrence Shankland - impressed on his Dundee United debut.