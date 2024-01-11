Sunderland AFC transfer news: What Michael Beale said on potential in and outgoings ahead of Ipswich match
Sunderland transfer and team news after Black Cats boss Michael Beale spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's match against Ipswich Town.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are preparing to face Ipswich Town at Portman Road - with Black Cats boss Michael Beale held his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats remain sixth in the Championship table following a 2-0 win over Preston on New Year's Day, while they'll be looking to bounce back following last weekend's FA Cup defeat against Newcastle.
Sunderland are also looking to strengthen in the transfer window as they look to secure a second successive top-six Championship finish.
Here's what was said at the Academy of Light as Beale spoke to the media:
Michael Beale press conference
More to come...
That brings us to the end of the broadcast section of the press conference, but Beale has also spoken to the written press - including our reporter Phil Smith.
You can find more from the Black Cats boss, as well as build-up to Saturday's match over on the SAFC section of the Echo website.
Beale on Ipswich
Similar to ourselves last year, if you have a group of players who have the bounce of promotion and confidence, and come into the season and start off with a couple of results, they are impressing themselves and running on with it.
Things have become a little bit more difficult of late for them with injuries and sometimes the Championship can get to you if you like.
Kieran is a coach who I know really well. From outside looking in I was willing him to do well. That has to stop now obviously when we play on Saturday, but it's great to see a young coach in his first job doing well.
I'm really happy for him and also for Ipswich, a club similar to us that have spent too much time in League One and so it's nice to see a club like Ipswich back in the Championship and doing well, albeit after the game on Saturday.
Beale on Alex Pritchard's contract
Those things are always going on in the background. I think when there is a change of manager as well there is a period when people want to see how the new relationships form.
Alex is someone that we sort of have people in our pasts that we've both worked with, him as a coach and me as colleagues. I was well versed on Alex coming in and have followed his career since he was at Tottenham.
He's someone that gets playing for our club, has been there in the promotion season. Since I've been in he missed the first couple of games with illness, but I thought he was excellent when he came on against Rotherham, scored an excellent goal against Preston, and was the most likely for us to get a goal against Newcastle.
He's super important to us.
Beale on Sunderland's model
A lot is spoken about the model. I think we are just looking to bring the right players in and players who are on the up rather than on the decline if you like.
We have obviously gone and recruited young players but we have in Bradley Dack, Luke O'Nien and Alex Pritchard, we have got people at the back end of their 20s as well.
I think we are just looking for people who can come in with the enthusiasm to move forward. We don't want anyone to come here just because it's a nice club to play for.
Beale on Jack Clarke interest
If you are doing what he's doing at the top end of the Championship there are going to be people speaking well of you and speculation.
I want that for our players, that means we are doing well as a club. I have not heard of any enquiries coming into the club. I'd be lying if I said I'd be welcome to them because we want Jack here in a strong Sunderland team to see out what this team is trying to do this season.
Jack seems super focused. I have been really impressed with him in terms of his work ethic and his quality. i think the speculation is always going to be there when you are doing as well as he is.
Beale on transfers and not using subs against Newcastle
Firstly I do trust the players. It was just the moment in the game and way it was balanced. You have to make a decision for everyone really and that's the decision that was made. There is no untrust towards those players have played big minutes in the season and we'll continue to trust them and use them.
Secondly we are looking. We are being linked with nearly every number nine that's breathing at the moment, but we are looking for the right number nine to come and fit in.
It has to fit in with our budget and the player has to be motivated to come in and help us as well. There are one or two other positions we are looking at.
Beale on injuries
Paddy will be out for probably the remainder of this month. We hope to have him back at some point in February. He''l be back before Bradley Dack.
Niall has had surgery this week and we won't see him for the best part of a year, maybe a bit more, which is really disappointing. We have released the news about Dennis Cirkin having an operation as well and he'll miss 12 weeks. That is hugely disappointing as well.
Beale on Stadium of Light atmosphere
I knew it was a huge club but have been massively impressed during the first month I've been here, with the people that I've met, the passion inside the building as well.
Last week the atmosphere inside the stadium was fantastic. We want those sorts of days and nights at the Stadium of Light weekly.
Back to the league
Alex Pritchard scored his first goal of the season against Preston and so did Nazariy Rusyn, which was important for the club that more people are contributing to one or two others that have maybe been the main goalscorers for the team this year.
We have kept two clean sheets in three as well, so there were positive sides. We ultimately want to get back in the play-offs and want to go one step further than we did last year, but there are quite a few teams in the Championship that want the same thing.
Beale on the team's reaction
We've had a chat as a group and to be fair the response in training has been fantastic.
At the weekend there we a lot of things in the game that were disappointing for us, but it's feedback. You come back in and it's not the level we are competing at every week, but it's the level that we want to compete at every week.