Similar to ourselves last year, if you have a group of players who have the bounce of promotion and confidence, and come into the season and start off with a couple of results, they are impressing themselves and running on with it.

Things have become a little bit more difficult of late for them with injuries and sometimes the Championship can get to you if you like.

Kieran is a coach who I know really well. From outside looking in I was willing him to do well. That has to stop now obviously when we play on Saturday, but it's great to see a young coach in his first job doing well.