Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Takeover latest as Charlton boss discusses free transfer deal
A deal for a group of American businessman to take a controlling stake in Sunderland AFC is nearing completion with fans having to remain patient.
Significant progress has been made since news of the talks and bid broke a fortnight ago and the takeover is expected to be confirmed over the coming days, with Sunderland fans excitedly waiting for a positive outcome.
Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven will remain involved in the day-to-day running of the club when the deal is confirmed, though there is no set date yet for when that will be.
We’ll have the latest takeover updates on our live blog throughout the day ahead of another busy week on Wearside, with the squad gearing up for their return to League One action on Saturday away to Accrington Stanley.
Simply click refresh and scroll down.