Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Mark Campbell speaks out on investment talks
Sunderland sealed their fifth summer signing last night – but will Jack Ross’ Black Cats conduct any more business before the window shuts?
By James Copley
Friday, 26 July, 2019, 19:17
We will have the very latest Sunderland AFC news, transfer gossip and analysis throughout the day via our live blog as the squad continues preparations ahead of the final friendly of pre-season on Saturday night. Scroll down and refresh to see the latest goings-on!