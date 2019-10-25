Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Investment latest; FA Cup match details

Sunderland AFC travel to Meadow Lane to face Shrewsbury Town tomorrow – with investment news expected by the end of the week.

By James Copley
Friday, 25th October 2019, 6:00 am
Updated Friday, 25th October 2019, 4:54 pm

The Black Cats remain close to investment from a group of American businessmen as January transfer talk has begun as Phil Parkinson eyes January recruitments.

