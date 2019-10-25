Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Investment latest; FA Cup match details
Sunderland AFC travel to Meadow Lane to face Shrewsbury Town tomorrow – with investment news expected by the end of the week.
Friday, 25th October 2019, 6:00 am
Updated
Friday, 25th October 2019, 4:54 pm
The Black Cats remain close to investment from a group of American businessmen as January transfer talk has begun as Phil Parkinson eyes January recruitments.
We’ll have the latest on both fronts throughout the day. Simply scroll down and refresh the page for new updates as the day progresses: