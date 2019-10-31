Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Investment deal completed as Charlie Methven offers key updates

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson.

Sol Campbell brings his struggling Southend side to Wearside with Sunderland looking to get back to winning ways following a disappointing week on the road.

Defeat at Shrewsbury Town was followed by the penalty shootout loss in the Carabao Cup away to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night.

We’ll have the latest team and injury news ahead of the weekend League One clash plus the latest on the investment talk at the Stadium of Light on our live SAFC blog throughout the day.

