Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Oxford build-up, early team news, injury and investment latest
Sunderland AFC travel to Oxford United tonight looking to make it through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and put an end to their poor away form.
Tuesday, 29th October 2019, 7:23 am
Phil Parkinson is likely to make several changes for the last-16 clash at the Kassam Stadium.
Charlie Wyke, Lee Burge, Lynden Gooch are all unavailable through injury while Chris Maguire is suspended for the game against League One promotion rivals Oxford.
Duncan Watmore is likely to be rested having made three starts in a week since Parkinson took charge on Wearside.
We’ll also have the latest on the investment front with a deal close at the Stadium of Light.
