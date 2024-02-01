Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Kieffer Moore signs for Ipswich Town, Amad staying at Man Utd, Nectar Triantis departs on loan to Hibernian, Josh Robertson to Brighton, plus Callum Styles latest
The latest Sunderland AFC transfer news ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
Sunderland are hoping to complete multiple deals on the final day of the transfer window - yet the clock is ticking ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
The Black Cats have been trying to sign another striker, while they have also been looking to bolster their options out wide and in central midfield. There may also be opportunities for some of the club's younger players to leave on loan and gain more first-team football.
We'll have the latest Sunderland transfer news right here on our live blog as we count down the hours until the deadline:
Triantis signs for Hibs
Press release from Hibs as follows:
We are delighted to announce the loan signing of centre-back Nectarios Triantis, subject to international clearance.
The 20-year-old joins on loan from English Championship side Sunderland for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.
Triantis is no stranger to our Head Coach as the defender played a big part for Nick Montgomery as Central Coast Mariners denied all the odds to be crowned A-League Champions. He was also named in the PFA A-League Team of the Season last year.
The Australian centre-back left the Mariners in the summer to join Sunderland in the English Championship, but his game-time has been limited only making three appearances in all competitions. He has been a regular, though, in the Black Cats’ matchday squad.
Alongside his club exploits, Triantis has also been capped at Under-20 and Under-23 level for the Socceroos.
On the defender’s arrival, Hibernian FC Head Coach Nick Montgomery commented: “Nectar is a young player that I know very well from my time in Australia. I signed him for the Mariners and gave him his A-League debut as I saw huge potential in him.
“He was a mainstay in our Championship winning team before joining Sunderland in the summer. Although he might not have played much this summer, when he has featured, he’s performed well.
“We have been chasing Nectar for some time, and although we thought he’d remain at Sunderland, circumstances changed last night, and we made a move to bring him to Hibs.
“I’m really happy to bring Nectar to the Club and look forward to him meeting the players at HTC. He adds to the quality we’ve already brought in during this window.”