Academy Manager Robin Nicholls said: “Josh’s scholarship was due to expire at the end of this season and after indicating that he did not wish to commit his future to SAFC, we reluctantly accepted to pursue the next-best solution for the Club and the player. We are disappointed that Josh will be departing the group, as he is a player with potential that we hoped could eventually progress into our senior team, but we wish him well for the future and are proud to have played an integral role in his development.”