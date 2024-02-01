Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jay Matete joins Oxford, Josh Robertson joins Brighton, Kieffer Moore signs for Ipswich Town, Amad staying at Man Utd, Nectar Triantis departs on loan to Hibernian, plus Callum Styles latest
The latest Sunderland AFC transfer news ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are hoping to complete multiple deals on the final day of the transfer window - yet the clock is ticking ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
The Black Cats have been trying to sign another striker, while they have also been looking to bolster their options out wide and in central midfield. There may also be opportunities for some of the club's younger players to leave on loan and gain more first-team football.
We'll have the latest Sunderland transfer news right here on our live blog as we count down the hours until the deadline:
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news on deadline day...
One hour to go and reports of a 'mystery' car at the Academy of Light
Could there be something in this? One hour left to find out!
DONE DEAL
EFL club tease loan signing from Sunderland...
From Echo writer Phil Smith:
The imminent arrival of Styles will likely lead to Jay Matete heading elsewhere on a short-term basis as he bids to rebuild his match fitness following a serious injury. There has also been loan interest in Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda, and Sunderland could sanction one of them heading out for the rest of the campaign for regular game time.
9:30 update
An hour and a half left to go of the January transfer window. Here's where we are at:
Callum Styles is expected to sign for Sunderland but youngster Josh Robertson has left for Brighton, signing a three and a half your deal at the Premier League club.
Sunderland's long-standing striker target Kieffer Moore has signed for Ipswich Town and Amad has been named in Erik ten Hag's Manchester United squad tonight and won't be returning to Wearside on loan.
Sunderland have signed Romaine Mundle with the attacker now available to Michael Beale for selection during the second half of the season. Nectar Triantis has moved to Hibs on loan.
There had been some reports linking Manuel Benson with Sunderland but they have since been rubbished and the player is now being talk about in regard with a move to Middlesbrough.
Sunderland need a striker in January but after losing out on Moore, will they be able to get one? Stick with us for the final hour or so to find out.
Another done deal...
Robertson has gone. Press release from Sunderland below:
Sunderland AFC confirms that Josh Robertson has joined Brighton & Hove Albion for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old midfielder has moved to the Amex Stadium on a permanent contract, ending a ten-year association with the Black Cats.
Robertson made 10 appearances for the Club’s Under-18s this campaign, whilst also featuring on one occasion for the Under-21s.
Academy Manager Robin Nicholls said: “Josh’s scholarship was due to expire at the end of this season and after indicating that he did not wish to commit his future to SAFC, we reluctantly accepted to pursue the next-best solution for the Club and the player. We are disappointed that Josh will be departing the group, as he is a player with potential that we hoped could eventually progress into our senior team, but we wish him well for the future and are proud to have played an integral role in his development.”