Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Injury and investment latest ahead of Oxford United cup clash

Chris Maguire sees a fierce effort from outside the penalty area cannon off the post.

Steve Parkin, the club’s new No2, is on media duties today and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light from noon today, Phil Smith is there for us to get the latest team and injury news.

We’ll also have the latest on the investment front with a deal close at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland lost 1-0 at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday and we’ll also have all the fallout and reaction to that defeat at the New Meadow as well.

