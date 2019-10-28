Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Injury and investment latest ahead of Oxford United cup clash
Sunderland AFC face another busy week with a midweek trip to Oxford United in the Carabao Cup before the visit of Southend United to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 7:05 am
Steve Parkin, the club’s new No2, is on media duties today and we’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light from noon today, Phil Smith is there for us to get the latest team and injury news.
We’ll also have the latest on the investment front with a deal close at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland lost 1-0 at Shrewsbury Town on Saturday and we’ll also have all the fallout and reaction to that defeat at the New Meadow as well.
Simply click refresh and scroll down for the latest SAFC news.