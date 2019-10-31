Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Documents lodged at Companies House as investment deal finalised
Sunderland are busy preparing for the visit of Southend United to the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
Thursday, 31st October 2019, 3:02 pm
Sol Campbell brings his struggling Southend side to Wearside with Sunderland looking to get back to winning ways following a disappointing week on the road.
Defeat at Shrewsbury Town was followed by the penalty shootout loss in the Carabao Cup away to Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night.
We’ll have the latest team and injury news ahead of the weekend League One clash plus the latest on the investment talk at the Stadium of Light on our live SAFC blog throughout the day.
Simply click refresh and scroll down for live updates.