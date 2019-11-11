Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats starlet could be handed a chance against Scunthorpe

Sunderland AFC's Leasing.com Trophy journey under Phil Parkinson continues tomorrow.

After an embarrassing defeat to Leicester U21s last week, Sunderland sit third in Group A with three points from two games.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’ll have all the latest team news and transfer updates as assistant manager Steve Parkin speaks to the media ahead of the trip to Scunthorpe.