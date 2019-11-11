Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats starlet could be handed a chance against Scunthorpe

Phil Parkinson’s men travel to Glanford Park to face Scunthorpe in the Leasing.com Trophy tomorrow.

By James Copley
Monday, 11th November 2019, 12:52 pm
Sunderland AFC's Leasing.com Trophy journey under Phil Parkinson continues tomorrow.

After an embarrassing defeat to Leicester U21s last week, Sunderland sit third in Group A with three points from two games.

We’ll have all the latest team news and transfer updates as assistant manager Steve Parkin speaks to the media ahead of the trip to Scunthorpe.

Scroll down and click through the pages for LIVE updates from the Stadium of Light throughout the day.