Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Burnley's Manuel Benson linked, Nectar Triantis to Hibernian, Josh Robertson to Brighton, plus and Callum Styles Kieffer Moore latest
The latest Sunderland AFC transfer news ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
Sunderland are hoping to complete multiple deals on the final day of the transfer window - yet the clock is ticking ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.
The Black Cats have been trying to sign another striker, while they have also been looking to bolster their options out wide and in central midfield. There may also be opportunities for some of the club's younger players to leave on loan and gain more first-team football.
We'll have the latest Sunderland transfer news right here on our live blog as we count down the hours until the deadline:
Triantis signs for Hibs
We are delighted to announce the loan signing of centre-back Nectarios Triantis, subject to international clearance.
The 20-year-old joins on loan from English Championship side Sunderland for the rest of the 2023/24 campaign.
Triantis is no stranger to our Head Coach as the defender played a big part for Nick Montgomery as Central Coast Mariners denied all the odds to be crowned A-League Champions. He was also named in the PFA A-League Team of the Season last year.
The Australian centre-back left the Mariners in the summer to join Sunderland in the English Championship, but his game-time has been limited only making three appearances in all competitions. He has been a regular, though, in the Black Cats’ matchday squad.
Alongside his club exploits, Triantis has also been capped at Under-20 and Under-23 level for the Socceroos.
On the defender’s arrival, Hibernian FC Head Coach Nick Montgomery commented: “Nectar is a young player that I know very well from my time in Australia. I signed him for the Mariners and gave him his A-League debut as I saw huge potential in him.
“He was a mainstay in our Championship winning team before joining Sunderland in the summer. Although he might not have played much this summer, when he has featured, he’s performed well.
“We have been chasing Nectar for some time, and although we thought he’d remain at Sunderland, circumstances changed last night, and we made a move to bring him to Hibs.
“I’m really happy to bring Nectar to the Club and look forward to him meeting the players at HTC. He adds to the quality we’ve already brought in during this window.”
Sunderland 'in talks' to sign Manuel Benson - reports
Sunderland have been linked with another player. Football Insider state the following:
"Sunderland are in talks with Burnley over a late move for winger Manuel Benson, sources have told Football Insider.
"The Black Cats are looking to complete a deal for the 26-year-old winger after talks with Leeds United and Southampton fell through.
"The two Championship sides struck agreements to sign Benson this month, but both deals collapsed late on.
Sunderland boss Michael Beale is eager to add a winger to his squad before Thursday’s deadline and has turned to Benson after enquiring about Man United youngster Amad Diallo."
A message from Alex Pritchard
How Sunderland's squad is looking
Knock on effect on the Jack Clarke situation
Lazio have come to a 'verbal agreement' over a deal for winger Ryan Kent during deadline day.
The Italian club had been heavily linked with a move for Sunderland attacker Jack Clarke and placed two bids for the former Leeds United man, which were both rejected.
However, Lazio have now moved on to other targets with Sky Italy now reporting that the club have now reached an agreement with Fenerbache for Kent, who signed for the Turkish club last summer after becoming a free agent.
Kent, formerly of Liverpool and Rangers, signed a four-and-a-half -year deal with Fenerbache las summer after his contract at the Ibrox Stadium expired but could be on the move again if personal terms can be agreed with Lazio.
Kent's move to Lazio will likely signal the end of the Italian club's interest in Clarke after their rejected bids earlier in the week, with the Sunderland man now likely to stay put until at least the summer.
Lunchtime update from Phil Smith
So, where are we at?
Romaine Mundle has signed for Sunderland from Standard Liege on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee. Alex Pritchard has left for Tony Mowbray's Birmingham City, signing a two-and-a-ha;f-year contract.
Kieffer Moore is heading to Ipswich Town on loan amid Sunderland's interest. Young Black Cat Josh Robertson, 18, is in Brighton finalising a move to the Premier League club.
The Black Cats are understood to be close to a deal with Barnsley for Callu Styles, while Nectar Traintis could be heading out on loan to Hibernian.