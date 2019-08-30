Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news RECAP: Young Cats fall to defeat as Jack Ross prepares for Peterborough
Sunderland travel to Peterborough United tomorrow as they look to continue their unbeaten run in League One – while the Black Cats remain active in the transfer market.
By James Copley
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 20:56
Sunderland U23s lost 2-1 to Aston Villa U23s in the Premier League 2 this evening at the Stadium of Light.
Bali Mumba, Jack Diamond, Banji Kimpioka and new signing Cieran Dunne all started for Elliot Dickman’s side as Jack Ross’ senior team prepare to do battle tomorrow.
Check back tomorrow for more transfer and takeover updates, plus a blow-by-blow account of tomorrow’s League One action.