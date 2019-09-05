Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news RECAP: Takeover deal 'to be announced soon' as ex-defender joins Championship side
Jack Ross’ men don’t have a game this weekend due to international call-ups but have been handed a boost ahead of the trip to Accrington Stanley on September 14.
By James Copley
Thursday, 05 September, 2019, 18:17
Right-back and fan favourite Luke O’Nien will be available for selection after his red card at Peterborough United was overturned by an independent panel whilst Chris Maguire has been nominated for an award.
Sunderland also remain close to securing fresh investment with an American consortium involved.
We'll have all the latest and breaking transfer and takeover news throughout the day. Simply click refresh and scroll down for updates.