Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news RECAP: Cats suffer first defeat as O'Nien and Wyke sent off

Sunderland lost their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 defeat against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.

By Mark Donnelly
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 18:38

Jack Ross’ side were full of confidence after five straight wins extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven matches. But succumbed to an in-form Posh side with some of the best attacking talent in League One. Follow our live blog for reaction, plus all the latest takeover and transfer news ahead of trasfer deadline day – simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest:

Luke O'Nien in action before his red card.