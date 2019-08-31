Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news RECAP: Cats suffer first defeat as O'Nien and Wyke sent off
Sunderland lost their unbeaten start to the season with a 3-0 defeat against Peterborough United at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Saturday, 31 August, 2019, 18:38
Jack Ross' side were full of confidence after five straight wins extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven matches. But succumbed to an in-form Posh side with some of the best attacking talent in League One.