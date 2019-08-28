Sunderland AFC transfer and takeover news RECAP: Cats 'battle' Celtic for £3m-rated left-back and have League One game postponed

Sunderland have strengthened with defender Joel Lynch coming in on a free transfer with Jack Ross looking to sign a left-back on a permanent deal before the September 2 deadline.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 15:50

We’ll have the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day as the club’s pursuit of a new defender hots up, plus we’ll have all the build-up from the Carabao Cup clash against Burnley at Turf Moor tonight. Sunderland are in good form after four straight wins in all competitions after a sticky start to the campaign with back-to-back draws. Sunderland have bounced back strongly since in their quest for promotion.

Simply click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Sunderland travel to Burnley to face Sean Dyche's side in the Carabao Cup this evening.