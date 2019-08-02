Sunderland AFC set for bumper opening day attendance against Oxford United

Sunderland look set to welcome a bumper crowd for their season opener with Oxford United - with almost 30,000 tickets already sold.

By Mark Donnelly
Friday, 02 August, 2019, 08:00

The Black Cats return to competitive action on Saturday, August 3 and will be looking to achieve promotion from League One at the second attempt.

And they could be backed by a bumper crowd at the Stadium of Light with ticket sales rapidly approaching the 30,000 mark.

As of 7am on Friday, August 2, 29,497 tickets had been sold for the clash in home ends of the stadium.

Sunderland could be cheered on by a bumper crowd against Oxford United

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter

This figure does not include away ticket sales or the hospitality areas at the Black Cats’ home ground - meaning the final figure could increase, especially when walk-up sales are included.

Indeed, there is a good chance that the final figure could eclipse the attendance of 31,075 that watched the 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic on the opening day of last season.

The current ticket sales for Sunderland AFC v Oxford United