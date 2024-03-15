"Dan tried to play on, I don't want to add any fuel to the fire because at this point I don't actually know," "He's come off with a hamstring injury, which isn't great. I don't want to comment at the moment whether it is minor or major because he'll come in and be assessed on Monday. He's strapped at the moment and he's OK within himself at the moment, he's not overly panicked but we'll have to see. We'll just have to wait and see."