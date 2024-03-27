Sunderland AFC news: Team news including Jack Clarke, Patrick Roberts and Corry Evans latest
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Cardiff City - and interim boss Mike Dodds held his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats have gone seven matches without a win, yet it’s hoped some of their injured players will be able to return after the international break. Cardiff will also be looking to bounce back after losing to Swansea last time out.
Here's what was said at the Academy of Light as Dodds spoke to the media:
Mike Dodds press conference
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news Jack Clarke (ankle) and Patrick Roberts (hamstring) look set to return in the coming weeks, yet Friday's match will probably come too soon for the pair.
Luke O'Nien is available again after serving his two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, while Aji Alese, Corry Evans and Bradley Dack have all played for the under-21s side over the international break.
Nazariy Rusyn missed the side's goalless draw against QPR last time out, yet the extent of the injury was unclear.
Jenson Seelt (knee), Niall Huggins (knee), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) remain sidelined.
We'll get a further update from Dodds this afternoon.
Mike Dodds is here
Dodds on injuries
Pat has done three or four sessions now so Pat has trained with the group. We’ve got to be mindful of the fact he’s had two hamstring injuries this year, obviously we have two games in a short space of time.
Corry has been training full contact now so is back with the group. Aji played for the under-21s the other night so is back training. Jack is still a question mark unfortunately. Jack is back out on the grass, he is running but I don’t think he’ll be available this weekend.
Dodds on Bradley Dack
"Bradley Dack is available.
"To have people like Bradley and Corry back in the group in terms of their experience is hugely valuable for everyone."
Dodds on Rusyn
"Rusyn is a strange one. Rusyn took a contact injury against Southampton.
"He came out and trained the Tuesday afterwards and complained with some issue with his calf.
"Based on the specialists, they still think he'll be a couple of weeks."
Dodds on Jenson Seelt
"It’s worst-case scenario for Jenson. He’s going to have to have an operation. They are looking at six to nine months."
Dodds on the QPR draw
“I think in terms of the five games I’ve taken that was the worst in terms of performance. I was really disappointed with most aspects of that game.
“We have had a number of lads away on international duty. We have had a handful back today and a handful will be back tomorrow. The rest have trained really, really well.”
Dodds on his role as head coach
“The original conversation was take the team until the end of the season, if we find an ideal candidate between now and then we’ll let you know.
“I’m comfortable with whatever the outcome is. Obviously my priority is to try and win games of football so I’m not thinking about who the next head coach is, with all due respect to that person.”
Dodds on a new head coach potentially bringing their own backroom staff
"I’m more than comfortable with it. It was the same with Mick as well. There was a conversation with Mick about bringing a member of staff in with him but he intilay came by himself.
"Nothing changed when I took the team last time and nothing has changed this time in terms of my position at the football club."
