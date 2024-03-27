Pat has done three or four sessions now so Pat has trained with the group. We’ve got to be mindful of the fact he’s had two hamstring injuries this year, obviously we have two games in a short space of time.

Corry has been training full contact now so is back with the group. Aji played for the under-21s the other night so is back training. Jack is still a question mark unfortunately. Jack is back out on the grass, he is running but I don’t think he’ll be available this weekend.