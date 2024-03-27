Sunderland AFC news: Team news as Mike Dodds discusses injuries ahead of Cardiff City match
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Cardiff City - with interim boss Mike Dodds set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats have gone seven matches without a win, yet it’s hoped some of their injured players will be able to return after the international break. Cardiff will also be looking to bounce back after losing to Swansea last time out.
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news Jack Clarke (ankle) and Patrick Roberts (hamstring) look set to return in the coming weeks, yet Friday's match will probably come too soon for the pair.
Luke O'Nien is available again after serving his two-match suspension for picking up 10 yellow cards, while Aji Alese, Corry Evans and Bradley Dack have all played for the under-21s side over the international break.
Nazariy Rusyn missed the side's goalless draw against QPR last time out, yet the extent of the injury was unclear.
Jenson Seelt (knee), Niall Huggins (knee), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring) remain sidelined.
We'll get a further update from Dodds this afternoon.
