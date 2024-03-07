Sunderland AFC news: Southampton team news as Mike Dodds discusses Chris Rigg and injuries
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at St Mary's - and interim boss Mike Dodds held his pre-match press conference.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Leicester on Tuesday and have now lost their last five matches. Southampton remain fourth in the table after their league game against Preston was postponed on Wednesday, with Russell Martin's side beating Birmingham 4-3 last weekend.
Here's what was said at the Academy of Light as Dodds spoke to the media:
Mike Dodds press conference
Dodds on Chris Rigg
"If he performs like he did the other night age is irrelevant for me. If you are performing you play."
Dodds on Chris Rigg's contract
"That's out of my remit..." Goes onto say that Sunderland need to manage him properly at such a young age.
Dodds on Ross Stewart
“I have a lot of respect for Ross, he’s a great lad and worked really hard. I’m gutted for him. I know how much he will be hurting right now. He’s probably had a year or so of not being in a great place. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Ross.”
Dodds on injuries
"Bradley Dack is training with the group. He's probably going to be a few more weeks.
"Corry is training with the group but we need to be careful with Corry. Aji is part-training.
"Patrick and Jack aren't on the grass."
Dodds on Luke O'Nien's suspension
“He spoke to me this morning. He wants to travel and be around the group. I think it’s really important we have someone of his character around the group.”
Dodds on Southampton
“I think Russell Martin has had a very clear identity of how he wants his team to play. I think they have so much individual quality. It was similar to Leicester. When I watch it back I’ve just got to give Leicester credit. I thought they started the game really well and a couple of Premier League-quality passes that sliced us open. It’s whether the players can win their indivu=idual duels to get the result.”
Dodds on recent challenges
"This isn’t about Mike Dodds. I understand I have to have one eye on what I want to achieve, but I think anyone who looks at it can see I’ve had a hard hand.”
Dodds on fine margins
“I don’t think the games, apart from maybe the first 30 minutes at Swansea, I think the games have been really tight. We have to turn those fine margins in our favour.”
Dodds on the team available
“I believe in the players, I believe in the group. The team that was out the other night was the team. You could compare that to the Leicerster game where they controlled 45 minutes of football. They can do it. I feel they are just one result away from it turning.”