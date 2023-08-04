Sunderland AFC news RECAP: Tony Mowbray press conference and transfer latest ahead of Ipswich fixture
Live updates from Tony Mowbray’s pre-match press conference ahead of Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Ipswich Town.
Sunderland are preparing to face Ipswich Town in their first Championship fixture of the season - and head coach Tony Mowbray set to spoke to the media on Friday afternoon.
The Black Cats still have multiple injury issues ahead of the match but will be backed by a packed-out Stadium of Light for Sunday’s 5pm kick-off.
Sunderland are also still looking to strengthen before the end of the transfer window, particularly up front.
Here’s what was said at the Academy of Light as Mowbray spoke to the media.
A transfer update from Mowbray
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says he is optimistic that the club will add attacking reinforcements in the near future, though he will be taking the same squad into the Championship opener against Ipswich Town.
Mowbray on a stronger Championship
“I think the league is tougher. I don’t think anyone can deny that.
“Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday all back in the league, as well as Middlesbrough, Norwich, West Brom, Watford.
“There are 10, 11, 12 teams that are huge teams and I’m sure if their coaches are naming teams in the league they will mention Sunderland as a huge club.
“We have to be competitive, as we were last season, and catapulted ourselves into the top six.
“We just want to be competitive every week and we know there will be tough fixtures away from home against some massive teams.
“Last year I think the team took a lot of positives from going to Fulham for instance and competing and almost winning the game away.
“We can compete against any team as long as we turn up.”
Mowbray on Sunderland’s new signings
“With Hemir, his size probably belies what he is on the training ground.
“He gives everything he’s got coming from Portuguese football and I think the running in pre-season has really shocked him.
“He’s found the training really, really tough but he’s a good kid, he’s playing down the middle for us and scored a few goals.
“Young Seelt has got injured and hasn’t been training for a week or two.
“Triantis has got lots of wonderful attributes, fast and direct but needs to slow himself down a little bit if anything, needs to know when he should go for a challenge.
“Over the years they will get game time and get a feel for what the league is all about.”
Mowbray on knowing his team
“If you were at the game at Hartlepool the other night you’d have seen that not too many of them are going to impact the starting line-up.
“That might seem harsh and yet the reality is the game on Saturday and the game on Tuesday, as I say to all my players, you are getting judged all the time.
“To compete as well as we did on Saturday against a team which finished in the top half of La Liga, they are always difficult games when you play Spanish teams or French teams in pre-season.”
“We then went to Hartlepool on a wet, windy night and got battered
“Do I know my team, yes.
“I think as I’ve said publicly we need to add a couple more players and we will be trying to do that, not by Sunday but definitely by the end of this month.”
Mowbray asked what are you most looking forward to this season
“Seeing how the new players get on and seeing if we can keep improving the young players.
“Hopefully they will be better from the experience last year.
“Some of the players had never played in the Championship so the experience of last year will stand them in good stead.
“We want to try and win games and play a brand of football where we can win games, score goals and get supporters excited.”
Mowbray on Marcus Stewart’s battle with MND
“It’s a horrific disease.
“I played with Stewie, my last ever game was at Wembley in the play-off final. Stewie also scored that day for Ipswich.
“He was a great lad to be around and played football with a freedom.
“He was a brilliant footballer who had a great brain to make runs into the box and find space.
“It will be great to see Stewie, I’ve spoken to his wife a few times to try and organise stuff.
It will be great to see him, a wonderful lad and a horrible, terrible disease.
“Hopefully we will raise lots of money and raise awareness of MND.”
Mowbray on Ipswich
“I think their coach is very bright.
“Watching them, they play attractive football and finished the season strong.
“They scored lots of goals, particularly at home they were really dominant.
“It’s a great club, a lovely part of the world and I’m pleased Ipswich are on their way back really.
“They are a well-coached team, Kieran has obviously come from a Man United background.
“They’ve recruited well and will be a test for us that’s for sure.”
Mowbray on the new season
“It doesn’t seem very long since we finished to be honest. It’s like planet football now, it’s everywhere.
“I think we’re ready to go, it’s what we do, play football on a Saturday and on a Tuesday and or a Wednesday.
“We kick off not quite knowing how everyone else is and where we are going to be in the pecking order.
“It’s going to be a tough league but it will be a great league to play in.”