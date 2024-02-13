Sunderland AFC news: Michael Beale press conference, Huddersfield team news plus Netflix release
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are preparing for Wednesday's Championship match against Huddersfield Town - with head coach Michael Beale set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats have taken seven points from their last three league games following Saturday's 3-1 win over Plymouth at the Stadium of Light. Huddersfield are fighting at the other end of the table and were beaten 5-3 by Southampton on Saturday, with caretaker boss Jon Worthington still in charge following Darren Moore's sacking last month.
We'll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Beale speaks to the media:
Sunderland AFC news
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Michael Beale's pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday's Championship match against Huddersfield.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at 9:30am, and we'll have live updates from the Academy of Light. Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.
Team news
We'll start with the latest Sunderland team news.
Beale confirmed last week that Bradley Dack (below) and Corry Evans are both still some way off making their Sunderland comebacks, yet the former is expected to return next month.
Aji Alese has also been sidelined in recent weeks, along with new signing Callum Styles following a surgery on his appendix earlier this month.
Dennis Cirkin, Corry Evans and Niall Huggins remain sidelined, while Elliot Embleton has returned to training following a thigh injury.
Netflix returns
Netflix's popular series Sunderland 'Til I Die is back for a third series, with all episodes now available.
In three episodes, the documentary covers the Black Cats' promotion from League One.
You can find more information HERE
Beale is here
Beale on team news
"Some good news, Corry Evans is back on the grass now but is going to do a couple of days with the under-21s group to phase him back in.
"Callum Styles will rejoin the group today for his first session. The game tomorrow will be too early for him but he may be in contention for the weekend."
Beale on Elliot Embleton
"He rolled his ankle a bit yesterday so is going to miss a couple of days.
"The plan was for him to play this weekend with the second team but that might get pushed back. It's just one of these things, the game is harsh sometimes. You are just getting ready for your first game back and then it gets called off, then the very next session you roll your ankle."
Beale on managing a busy schedule
"The Championship is relentless so you always have to play the game that's in front of you, but you will always have a little eye on what might hurt the next team.
"It's a really interesting team that we are playing against in Huddersfield. They have scored seven goals in their last two games, have lost one in five and that was a game they scored three goals away at Southampton and were leading going into the last ten minutes.
"They are waiting for a new coach to come in, they are fighting for their lives at one end of the table while we have aspirations on a completely different thing."
Beale on Huddersfield
"They have had the change in house but are at a stage of the season, like ourselves, where every three points is so important. It's a home game for them and they've lost one in five away at Southampton. Sometimes the form guide and league table are two different things completely.
"It will be a really tough game. I've watched them. They are quite direct in terms of they are not a team that wants too much possession, but they play the most forward passes, certainly in the last five or six games, in the league.
"They are fifth for shots so that tells you what's coming. We are going to need to be defensively strong, we need to make sure we are up for the midfield battle all over the pitch. We are not going to be able to have the lapses in concentration we've had, maybe at the start of the second half at Middlesbrough and first half at the weekend. We are going to need to be at it for 90 minutes."
Beale on Jobe Bellingham
"There's need a need for him to play. When I first came in it was a crazy ten days where we probably trained three times, and even then it was in adverse weather, and the same players had to play the games at that stage.
"We came out of that four games in ten days in a good place because we were in the play-off positions. This week we feel we had a slightly stronger squad that we could maybe give him a break. The plan was could he come on in 30 minutes and really impact the game with lots of energy.
"It wasn't just him. I thought him and Chris Rigg came on and really pinned their midfielders back. That particularly freed up Dan Neil who had an eye-catching second half."
"I think in the league our form has been really good, in terms of you look at the form guide we are where we need to be.
"We've had one or two games in the league where we've been disappointed. I'd not going to come away from the disappointment of one or two games, namely Ipswich and Hull where we should have got more from the games I feel. I could throw Rotherham in that.
"I thought the fans were excited by the team in the second half at the weekend and it was how we want our home stadium to be. We know we'll take a big away following tomorrow, and it's two big away games now. Our away form, we've won one since September which was the Hull game, we've had a couple of draws since then. It's the three points which is important now. The away support will be right behind us."