"They have had the change in house but are at a stage of the season, like ourselves, where every three points is so important. It's a home game for them and they've lost one in five away at Southampton. Sometimes the form guide and league table are two different things completely.

"It will be a really tough game. I've watched them. They are quite direct in terms of they are not a team that wants too much possession, but they play the most forward passes, certainly in the last five or six games, in the league.