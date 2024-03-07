Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Team news with Mike Dodds set to make changes for Southampton fixture
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Southampton at St Mary's - with interim boss Mike Dodds set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by league leaders Leicester on Tuesday and have now lost their last five matches. Southampton remain fourth in the table after their league game against Preston was postponed on Wednesday, with Russell Martin's side beating Birmingham 4-3 last weekend.
We'll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Dodds speaks to the media:
Mike Dodds press conference
Team news
We'll start with the Sunderland team news.
Luke O'Nien is set to serve a two-match suspension after receiving his 10th yellow card of the season against Leicester last weekend.
Corry Evans and Bradley Dack have returned to training in recent weeks but are set to play for the under-21s side before making their first-team comeback. Aji Alese has also been part-training as he recovers from the issue he picked up in January.
Patrick Roberts (hamstring) and Jack Clarke (ankle) remain sidelined, along with Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Niall Huggins (knee) and Elliot Embleton (ankle).
We'll get a further update from Dodds later today.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mike Dodds' pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday's Championship match against Southampton.
The Black Cats' interim boss is set to speak to the media at 1:30pm and we'll have live updates from the Academy of Light.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.