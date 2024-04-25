Sunderland AFC news LIVE: Charlie Hurley tributes and Mike Dodds press conference ahead of Watford match
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Watford - with interim head coach Mike Dodds set to hold his pre-match press conference today.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall last weekend and sit 13th in the Championship table with two matches remaining. Watford are just three points behind Sunderland following a goalless draw against Hull last time out, while the Hornets have just appointed Tom Clevery as their permanent head coach.
We’ll have live updates from the Academy of Light as Dodds speaks to the media:
Mike Dodds press conference
Team news
Ahead of Saturday’s match against Watford, Dennis Cirkin (below) remains an injury doubt after recovering from a hamstring injury.
Dan Neil is set to miss the rest of this season with an ankle issue, while Nazariy Rusyn and Elliot Embleton remain sidelined. Long-term absentees Niall Huggins and Jenson Seelt are also unavailable.
We’ll get a further update from Dodds this afternoon.
RIP Charlie Hurley
Tributes are being paid to Charlie Hurley, who has sadly passed away at the age of 87.
Hurley was named the club’s Player of the Century in 1979 and nicknamed ‘The King.’ He remains one of only ten players to surpass 400 appearances for the Black Cats.
Read more HERE
Good morning
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Mike Dodds’ pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Watford.
The Black Cats boss is set to speak to the media at around 12:45pm - and we’ll have live updates right here.
Stick around and refresh the page for the latest SAFC news.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.