Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against Watford - with interim head coach Mike Dodds set to hold his pre-match press conference today.

The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall last weekend and sit 13th in the Championship table with two matches remaining. Watford are just three points behind Sunderland following a goalless draw against Hull last time out, while the Hornets have just appointed Tom Clevery as their permanent head coach.