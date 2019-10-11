Sunderland AFC manager hunt RECAP: Big development as Cats granted permission to speak to one of five targets
Takeover talks remain ongoing as Sunderland and chairman Stewart Donald continues the search for Jack Ross’ replacement.
Friday, 11th October 2019, 16:51 pm
Donald announced the trio of US investors were still in talks over a potential purchase of the North East club after sacking Ross, with a further update on the takeover situation expected soon.
Meanwhile, a former England manager has made contact with the club regarding the vacant manager’s role while Sunderland are reported to have been granted permission to speak to Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth – one of five managers in work they want to speak to about the role.
We’ll have the latest from the Stadium of Light throughout the day – simply refresh the page and scroll down for new updates.