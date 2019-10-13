Sunderland AFC loan watch: Shock for Jack Diamond as Ethan Robson shines again
The international weekend didn’t prevent some of Sunderland’s absent loanees from featuring away from the Stadium of Light.
But how did they fare? We take a look:
ETHAN ROBSON (GRIMSBY TOWN)Having scooped the League Two fans’ player of the month award for September, Robson and his Grimsby side were full of confidence heading to League Two basement side Stevenage.
But the Mariners fell to a 2-1 defeat at the Lamex Stadium with Ahkeem Rose’s late strike only a consolation.
Robson, though, featured for the whole 90 minutes and put in another strong performance in the centre of the park.JACK BALDWIN (SALFORD CITY)The centre back again missed out for the Ammies as he remains sidelined through injury.
No date for his return has been set as of yet, with Baldwin having featured just twice since leaving the Stadium of Light on a season-long loan.
JACK DIAMOND (HARROGATE TOWN)Diamond helped deliver one of the shock results of the weekend as Harrogate beat resurgent Yeovil Town at Huish Park.
The Sunderland youngster was handed a start in the South West as Simon Weaver’s side won 2-1 thanks to goals from Brendan Kiernan and Jack Muldoon.
Harrogate now sit in 8th, on the verge of the play-off places.
JORDAN HUNTER (SOUTH SHIELDS)
The young full-back has made the right-back slot his own since joining the Mariners, but was powerless to prevent Shields from suffering a rare defeat at Witton Albion.
Lee Picton and Graham Fenton’s side remain top of the BetVictor Northern Premier League Premier Division despite the 3-1 reverse.