Sunderland AFC loan watch: Salford City boss drops Jack Baldwin hint as Ethan Robson suffers late heartbreak
From unexplained absences to late heartbreak, Sunderland’s loanees continue to make their mark away from the Stadium of Light.
And on another action-packed weekend, here’s how the quartet of players away from the Black Cats fared:
JACK BALDWIN
The centre-back’s exile from the Salford City squad continued, as he again missed out on the squad as the Ammies travelled to Walsall.
Graham Alexander is yet to reveal whether Baldwin is injured, but did hint prior to the game that a number of ‘experienced’ players were struggling for fitness - which could include the Sunderland man.
In his absence, Salford picked-up an eye-catching 3-0 win as they look to push up the table.
ETHAN ROBSON
After his two-goal haul last weekend, it was no surprise that Robson retained his place in the Grimsby Town side as they faced Mansfield Town.
But the midfielder couldn’t recreate his heroics at Blundell Park, as the Stags ran out victors thanks to Krystian Pearce’s 96th minute strike.
JORDAN HUNTERThe former Liverpool full-back continued his impressive form of late as Shields maintained top spot - courtesy of a 3-0 win over Atherton Collieries.
And the day got better for Hunter post-match, as he was crowned the club’s player of the month for September.
JACK DIAMOND
Diamond and Harrogate Town got the television treatment this weekend as they welcomed Ebbsfleet United to the CNG Stadium.
And in front of the BT Sport cameras, Harrogate ran out 2-0 winners - with Diamond introduced in the 85th minute.