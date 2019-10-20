Sunderland AFC loan watch: Newcastle United winger proves downfall as Jack Diamond helps Harrogate to FA Cup triumph
Sunderland AFC will have been keeping an eye on a host of loanees this weekend - both at Adams Park and further afield.
For while the Black Cats had a number of individuals away and plying their trade elsewhere, there was a recognisable name lining-up against them for Wycombe on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s a look at how the North East loanees fared over the course of the weekend:
JACK DIAMONDImpressive in Harrogate’s shock win over Yeovil Town last weekend, Diamond retained his place in the side for the trip to Halifax in the FA Cup.
And the Sunderland youngster again impressed, helping his side to a 2-1 win over the in-form Shaymen - with Mark Beck netting both.
Harrogate will now be in the FA Cup draw alongside Sunderland on Monday evening.
JORDAN HUNTERFresh from signing a loan extension that will keep him at Mariners Park until the end of the season, Hunter was handed a start against Grantham Town.
But he couldn’t help South Shields to another win as they played out a 1-1 draw - after Nathan Lowe’s first half opener was cancelled out.
THE ABSENTEESEthan Robson and Jack Baldwin weren’t in action this weekend, with the duo sidelined through injury and missing out on their respective League Two clashes.
Both teams suffered defeats in the absence of their Sunderland loanees - with Baldwin’s Salford beaten 2-0 by Northampton Town, while Robson’s Grimsby were on the end of a 4-0 hammering by Leyton Orient.
When both players will return is currently unknown, although Baldwin was believed to be nearing a return to fitness.
ROLANDO AARONS
The Newcastle United winger sealed a shock move to Wycombe on transfer deadline day and was handed a start for the Chariboys against Sunderland.
And Aarons played a key role as his loan side registered a 1-0 win against the Black Cats, maintaining their fine start to the campaign.
The winger played 94 minutes before being replaced in injury time, as Darius Charles’ strike proved the difference.