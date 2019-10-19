As exclusively revealed by the Echo this morning, a deal is nearing completion with the trio of investors and could be finalised within the next week.

Reports last week that a deal had collapsed were quickly shot down, with Stewart Donald confirming talks were ongoing with the businessman eyeing a deal.

And it now looks set to be completed in the near future, providing Sunderland with an off-field boost.

Sunderland's new investors in profile

Stewart Donald is expected to remain at the club as part of the deal - but what do we know about the rest of the investors?

So who are the three members of the consortium, and how much are they worth? We take a look:

JOHN PHELAN

Estimated worth: Unknown – but in the billions

Business interests: Art and philanthropy; MSD Partners

Phelan is a key player in MSD Partners, and has been involved in a number of high-profile buyouts and investment deals in recent years.

While much less is known about Phelan, including his exact wealth, he is a renowned art collector and is viewed as one of the top 200 collectors in the world – which suggests he has some finance of his own.

Indeed, he and wife Amy have also engaged in various areas of philanthropy – donating around $2.2million in the last 12 months.

GLENN FUHRMAN

Estimated worth: Unknown – but in the billions

Business interests: Philanthropy; MSD Partners

Working alongside Phelan at MSD Partners is Fuhrman – who has previously worked with financiers Goldman, Sachs & Co in their investment division.

Another avid art collector, Fuhrman’s collection is understood to be one of the most valuable in the US.

Interestingly, in 2013 Fuhrman and his wife Amanda sponsored the creation of the nation's largest free Wi-Fi network - covering 95 city blocks in Harlem.

ROBERT PLATEK

Estimated worth: Unknown - but in the millions

Business interests: Portfolio Manager

Platek is perhaps the least-known member of the deal, as he tends to work in the background on deals.

The Rutgers University alumni has previously been involved in several hedge funds and investment groups, and is often charged with identifying investment opportunities for Fuhrman and Phelan.

He may be tasked with ensuring any capital is invested wisely in the Black Cats.

MICHAEL DELL

Estimated worth: $31.8billion

Business interests: Founder, Chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies

The most well-known name linked with the Black Cats is Dell - but Sunderland fans shouldn't get too excited, with the computer tycoon only set to be a 'passive, minority investor' in the club.